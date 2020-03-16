Three new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ky., 21 total cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has confirmed three new positive cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of cases to 21.
Two new cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County and one new case in Clark County.
Beshear has said that the first reported patient in Kentucky tested positive for the coronavirus has been released from the hospital and has fully recovered.
The governor did not provide any further updates on the patient in critical condition, but stated that there were multiple factors involved in the patient’s condition.
“I am not going to be the governor who acts two weeks too late,” Gov. Beshear said. “I will continue to act swiftly to limit the spread and reduce the risk to Kentuckians, particularly those vulnerable populations. My promise to Kentuckians is we will work through this together and make sure we get through this.”
Beshear previously mentioned on Saturday he had been to a recent event in Louisville where someone later tested positive. He said he had been tested and results came back negative with no symptoms present.
It was also announced at the press conference that 14 of the 16 Kentuckians of the Grand Princess cruise ship that was recently quarantined are on the way back to Kentucky. Two other Kentuckians who were at a different Air Force base in quarantine will be returning Monday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.