St. Louis Zoo temporarily closed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Zoo announced their facility will be closed to the public until further notice.
The closure went into effect on Monday, March 16.
Zoo officials said the closure is a precautionary measure to fight against the spread of coronavirus.
The closure affects all public and private events and educational programs. These cancellations are through April 3.
The St. Lois Zoo said it will monitoring plans to reopen closer to April.
