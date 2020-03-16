Shooting at Mo. gas station kills 5, including police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR/AP) - Five people, including a police officer and gunman, are dead after a shooting at gas station in Springfield, Missouri.
Police said the officer was shot and killed while responding to the shooting at a Kum and Go gas station on the east side of town.
Police began receiving reports of someone firing shots from a car late Sunday.
The car eventually crashed into the gas station and convenience store.
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said the gunman entered the store and began shooting.
Two officers who arrived first were shot as they entered the store.
One officer died and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Chief Williams said other officers who entered the store found three people and the gunman dead.
It’s believed the gunman turned the gun on himself.
At this time police are investigating this as a homicide.
