Poplar Bluff police to implement social distancing

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff police will be implementing social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In the event of a non-emergency call to a residential address, officers may ask residents to step outside to speak with them.
Officers will try as much as possible to avoid physical contact and to maintain 6-foot distance between themselves and the public. Officers are discouraged from shaking hands.
If a resident or family is “self-quarantined,” and would like to make a (non-emergency) criminal complaint by phone, they can call the department at 573-785-5776 and ask that an officer call them back.
