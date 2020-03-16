Notre Dame among scores of schools cancelling classes due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Phones lit up with school cancellations notifications in southeast Missouri as the schools decided to take preventative measures against the spreading of coronavirus.
Notre Dame in Cape Girardeau was no different as Tuesday, March 17 will be their last face-to-face day of class until Friday, April 3 when they will re-evaluate.
Notre Dame has more than 500 students from two states and multiple counties.
Tim Garner, Notre Dame High School principal, said it’s important they do what they can to help minimize the risk of exposure for their students.
"Ultimately you hope that nobody get sick," Garner said. "With a pandemic like this, that's unrealistic to think there aren't going to be some people that become ill. So education becomes secondary when it comes to talking about people's lives."
Garner said there will still be some online assignments that students will be able to access via electronic devices from home during this time.
