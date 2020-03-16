Mo. AG Schmitt warns of medical supply chain price gouging

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning of a potential price gouging that could effect the medical supply chain in containing the spread of COVID-19.
A supply shortage could potentially cause a spike in prices.
According to Missouri Hospital Association, hospitals have not yet reported a problem within their supply chain for items needed to protect the public.
However, as officials move up the curve of the virus’ spread, supplies will likely become light.
Hospitals and other healthcare providers may be forced to work without personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks.
This equipment is essential in protecting both patients and caregivers.
Several steps have been taken by the CDC, OSHA and the state to make sure supplies are properly distributed, which could help temporally.
The Attorney General’s Office will watch for and encourages the public to report any price gouging.
