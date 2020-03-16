Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Gov. Parson: Cancel or suspend gatherings larger than 50
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Sunday evening said his administration is strongly encouraging the cancellation or suspension of public events with more than 50 people. Parson's announcement followed federal health officials' recommendations that those events be halted in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Kansas City and St. Louis area officials said they were banning events with more than 50 people for eight weeks following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation. St. Louis area leaders also recommended that all K-12 schools close at least by Wednesday until further notice.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-BUDGETS
States turn to cash reserves as coronavirus strains budgets
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — State across the U.S. are allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to respond to the new coronavirus, even as the U.S. government prepares to send billions of more dollars their way. Trump announced Friday that he would free up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. But many states already have taken steps to pitch in their own money. Some are pulling money out of their rainy day funds for emergency expenses. Others are looking to place more in reserves in case the economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus leads to a downturn in state tax revenues.
CHILD HOMICIDE-KANSAS CITY
Police: December death of 2-year-old girl ruled homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say the December death of a 2-year-old girl has been ruled a homicide. The Kansas City Star reports that Stevie Osborn died Dec. 23 from injuries that police have not detailed. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says the homicide determination was made Feb. 20 following a two-month investigation. Becchina says officers and medics were called to an apartment the morning of Dec. 23 for a medical emergency. First responders found the child unresponsive inside the apartment. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Police say they have identified a person of interest in the case, but no arrests or charges have been made.
ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI-MAYOR-MIXUP
Missouri NAACP calls for top election official to resign
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri NAACP is calling for the state's top election official to step down. The NAACP on Friday asked for Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to resign. The organization in part cited Ashcroft's recent criticism of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Lucas is black. He struggled to vote Tuesday during the state's presidential primary and publicly complained about the process. That prompted Ashcroft to criticize Lucas. Ashcroft says Lucas could have voted if he wanted to, and that his complaints might discourage people of color from voting. The Missouri NAACP says Ashcroft was dismissive of Lucas.
POLICE SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Kansas City police shoot, kill man officer thought was armed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by Kansas City police officer has died. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says 47-year-old Donnie Sanders died Friday at a hospital. The shooting happened late Thursday after an officer attempted to stop Sanders for a traffic violation. Becchina said Sanders fled from his vehicle and raised his arms “as though he had a weapon." The officer then told him to get on the ground. Becchina said the officer fired when Sanders didn't follow the commands. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, which is routine in such shootings.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEVEES
Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River mainstem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The Corps said in a news conference Friday that while there is still much work to be done throughout the region, crews had closed 24 breaches along the main river system, spending more than $400 million to date on the work. District commander Col. John Hudson said crews have moved 4.73 million cubic yards of sand in the effort, “equal to two Empire State Buildings.”
MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING-IOWA
Mississippi River flood risk still high but has dropped
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says in its latest spring flood outlook that Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa's Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks. The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding _ down from 95% reported on Feb. 27. The report says the drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt. The Quad-City Times reports the outlook says the risk of major flooding is above normal from Dubuque through Gregory Landing, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
Second man charged in Westport shooting that killed 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A second man has been charged in a shooting that killed one person and injured four others last month in a popular Kansas City entertainment district. Ernest Jones is jailed on $150,000 cash only bond after he was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges. in the shooting that left 17-year-old Devin Harris dead. No attorney is listed for Jones in online court records.