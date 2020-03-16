Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tests negative for coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has tested negative for the new coronavirus after attending a public event in Louisville where another individual tested positive. Beshear says his test results came back Saturday. He didn't specify the location of the event or when it occurred. Later Sunday, Kentucky Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth said he will self-quarantine at home this week and is awaiting test results after being in the presence of someone last week who tested positive. Beshear's office says Kentucky now has 21 positive cases, up three from a day earlier. They range in age from 27 to 80.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SANITIZER
Tenn. brothers donate sanitizer products bought for resale
Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit. News outlets report boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee. The items were donated to a local church with some supplies heading to Kentucky where Colvin had cleared store shelves during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. Colvin and his brother had bought the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.
FBI AGENT WOUNDED
Ky. constable charged in shooting of FBI agent
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky constable involved in a shooting with FBI agents has been charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Agents were going to arrest Gary Baldock and another Pulaski County constable earlier this month when Baldock opened fire. Federal agents were seeking to arrest the two men March 6 on warrants for conspiracy to violate criminal rights. One agent was injured during the shooting. Baldock was also hit when agents returned fire. The 56-year-old Baldock is also facing a charge of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
OFFICER SHOT-SUSPECT KILLED
Police: Officer serving warrant wounded, woman killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a wounded officer is expected to recover after being shot during a drug investigation that killed a person Friday morning in Louisville. Police said detectives were serving a warrant at an apartment when they were fired upon and returned fire. One officer, Sgt. John Mattingly, was shot in the leg. He is expected to fully recover. A suspect, Kenneth Walker, left the apartment and surrendered. He has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer. A woman inside the apartment was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Ted Eidem said police are still investigating her involvement.
AP-US-SUNSHINE-WEEK-LEGISLATIVE-TRANSPARENCY
Legislative tracker sounds alarm on anti-transparency bills
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lawmakers across all 50 states seeking to limit the public’s access to information will soon have more eyes watching their work. The National Freedom of Information Coalition is launching a new bill-tracking program that aims to identify, in real-time, all pieces of legislation that would affect government transparency in the states. At a time when the number of reporters covering state government has dropped significantly, transparency advocates hope the program will allow them to more easily identify bills that harm or help the public’s right to know.
BC-JAILER-PERJURY CHARGE
Former Kentucky jailer sentenced to jail on perjury charge
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky jailer has been sentenced to spend a year in jail after being convicted of perjury. The Paducah Sun reports that Graves County Circuit Judge Tim Stark told former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray during her sentencing on Thursday that public officials have to be held accountable. He said a sentence of probation would “unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense.” A jury convicted Ray in January on one count of perjury. Stark said he would “look favorably” on any request for shock probation, which can be filed 30 days after incarceration.