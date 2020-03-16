Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas officials urge school closings, traveler quarantines
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas' top education official has urged public schools to remain closed this week to check the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. The state health department also called Sunday for people who are traveling outside the U.S. or to several other states to quarantine themselves for two weeks upon their return. Kelly had a news conference to reinforce Education Commissioner Randy Watson's recommendation that schools close if they were not to be on spring break. The state health agency recommended home quarantines for anyone who was traveling Sunday or later outside the U.S. or to California, New York or Washington state.
SUBURBAN PRAIRIE FIRE
Johnson County restoring natural prairies in a 10-year plan
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Johnson County is restoring its natural prairies as part of a 10-year natural resources plan. The county's goal is to preserve and restore the nation's last tallgrass prairie ecosystem. The Kansas News Service reports that Johnson County Parks and Recreation District wants to restore and manage 8,700 acres with efforts across the state, nonprofits and government agencies. Supporters from local groups believe that because prairies are a part of Kansas' cultural heritage, exposing people to something they'd otherwise have to travel to see can help them understand how important natural prairies can be.
TOPEKA HOMELESS HOUSING VOUCHERS
Anonymous gift to move Topeka's tent city homeless indoors
TOPEKA, Kan (AP) — An anonymous $100,000 donation might allow all the residents of a tent city for Topeka homeless residents to move to indoor housing if they want it. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the donation was made last week to the non-profit Valeo Behavioral Health Care. Valeo is among several city, state and private organizations that make up Topeka's Homeless Task Force. A representative from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said the donation is enough to fund 28 vouchers for six months. The voucher program comes as tent city residents must vacate the land by March 23.
TRAIN-PEDESTRIAN FATAL
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train while trying to cross train tracks in Kansas City, Kansas. Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say the crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday in southwestern Kansas City. The pedestrian was struck by a westbound train while attempting to cross the tracks. The pedestrian died at the scene. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
PUBLIC DEFENDER TURNOVER
Kansas public defender turnover slows, but still high
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has slowed the public defender turnover rate following a pay raise, although it still remains stubbornly high. The Kansas News Service reports that the state lost 13% of its public defenders last year, an improvement from one year earlier when nearly a fourth of them quit. The head of the State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services credits the small pay raise from the Legislature for the slowdown. But Heather Cessna says the agency will need more money to fill jobs that have stayed open for years.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEVEES
Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River mainstem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The Corps said in a news conference Friday that while there is still much work to be done throughout the region, crews had closed 24 breaches along the main river system, spending more than $400 million to date on the work. District commander Col. John Hudson said crews have moved 4.73 million cubic yards of sand in the effort, “equal to two Empire State Buildings.”
MEDICAL CENTER-AGE DISCRIMINATION
KU Medical Center to pay settlement for age discrimination
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will pay $144,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the school's medical center of telling directors in one department to focus on hiring younger employees. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit in 2019 on behalf of a manager who lost his job after reporting his boss at the University of Kansas Medical Center advised managers to recruit and hire younger people over older applicants. The three-year consent decree announced Friday requires the medical center and University of Kansas to pay lost wages and damages to the employee and to take steps to prevent discrimination or retaliation against management employees in the future.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Health officials: 8th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Kansas
OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials have confirmed the state's eighth case of COVID-19. The latest case comes from Franklin County in eastern Kansas. No details about the person have been released. The news follows on the heels of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announcing Saturday morning the state's seventh case — a woman in her 50s associated with Johnson County Community College. The department says it's the county's first known case to have been contracted locally. The release says the woman is hospitalized and “doing well." Her family members have been quarantined, and those who may have been exposed by contact with the woman are being contacted by the health department.