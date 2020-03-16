Jackson police modify response for non-emergency calls

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Police Department will be modifying its response to non-emergency calls.
According to the Department, a police officer will be assigned to take down your police report over the telephone instead of a physical response. For example, calls for crimes that already occurred, no suspect present and there is no immediate threat of personal safety.
Officers will still respond to emergency calls where a crime is in progress and when personal safety is in danger.
Jackson residents are encouraged to call the police department instead of physically going to the police station. The phone number to the police department is 573-243-3151 for non-emergencies. You can still call 911 for emergency services.
The Department also encourages the public to tell dispatchers if they believe they or someone else at the scene or residence are experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms, so first responders can take the appropriate precautions when responding.
The police department will also be suspending group tours, public meetings at the police department and any non-criminal fingerprinting services.
