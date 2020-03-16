How to talk to your kids about COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping throughout the world and nation, one counselor said it’s important to make sure you talk to your child about it.
Community Counseling Center School Based Crisis Therapist Bailey Debus said to be honest with your child, answer their questions and keep the conversation age appropriate.
"Be honest and tell them there are a lot of people getting sick right now and that it is okay and we are working on people getting better and we are doing that by staying safe and staying clean," Debus said.
She also wants to relay for children worried about getting the illness, to tell them it's similar to getting the flu and that it's important that personal hygiene habits like washing your hands helps.
"Explain how germs work," Debus said. "Make being safe at home for your health a game. So, say you're doing germbusters. Everytime you eat, if you get to the sink first and wash your hands first, then you won the game."
Debus said it’s important to listen to them and to include their ideas in staying healthy and safe as well.
