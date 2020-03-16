Gov. Beshear to close bars, restaurants in Ky.; 1st death linked to coronavirus reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) – The first novel coronavirus related death was reported in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday, March 17 during his daily press briefing at the Capitol in Frankfort.
Beshear said the patient who died was a 66-year-old Bourbon County man. He stated the virus was only one factor in his death.
At this time, Kentucky has a total of 21 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.
Beshear also announced that his is ordering all in-person services at restaurants and bars to close on Monday, March 17 at 5 p.m.
The state is working closely with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can safely remain open to continue food delivery and put in place drive-thru and curbside pickup options for restaurants to continue to serve the public.
Schools, church services and several social gatherings across the state have been canceled to help slow the spread of the virus.
Businesses are being asked to implement sick leave.
Beshear is hoping to have widespread testing for the virus. He would like the tests to be free.
