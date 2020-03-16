First Alert: Chilly morning, more rain on the way

(KFVS) - The Heartland is in store for another chilly and damp day.
Temperatures Monday morning will be in the 30s, but we’ll gradually warm up to the mid to upper 40s.
Lisa Michaels says scattered light rain will start to push into the Heartland this afternoon.
Light drizzle or rain continues into Tuesday morning.
Lows will be in the 40s.
Tuesday afternoon should be drier with some peaks of sunshine.
Highs will be in the 50s.
Heavier rain with a chance of strong to severe storms is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.