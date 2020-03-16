Fire Marshal called to investigate house fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to assist in the investigation of a house fire in Kennett, Mo.
According to the Kennett Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire on North Jackson.
When crews arrived to the scene, flames were shooting out of the home.
Pictures from the fire department’s Facebook page show that house is badly damaged. The roof appears to be missing over most of the structure.
Authorities said no one was at home when the fire broke out and no one was injured.
