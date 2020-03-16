COVID-19 is starting to impact Heartland businesses

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland businesses are already feeling the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Rob Bullock, a winery owner, said the coronavirus is causing people to stay at home but it’s not making him close his business.
“It’s had a negative impact,” Bullock said.
Rob bullock his winery is taking a hit.
“This weekend, two of three of our established groups decided to cancel on their own,” he said.
And while Bullock understands businesses like his should expect fewer customers, he feels we should not just be focusing on bars and restaurants.
“The vast majority of places will have less traffic in a bar or restaurant than any grocery story will have in an hour," he said.
Bullock said they’re doing all they can to keep customers safe.
“We sanitize tables and chairs after people leave and before we close at night,” he said.
And they’re taking advantage of sales they can make outside of the winery.
“Our off the shelves sales in grocery settings have actually been higher, so I’ll spend my time instead of customers being here we’ll be restocking shelves in the communities,” he said.
Bullock said, currently, they continue operating during their normal business hours.
