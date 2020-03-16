Counselor says hoarding necessities causes unnecessary panic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping throughout nation, stores are extremely busy with shoppers trying to get their hands on toiletries, medicines and food.
Many shoppers bought an abundance of particular items to ensure they have plenty in stock.
One counselor we talked to said there isn’t a need to overstock these items and feels people do this as they are in fear that there won’t be any available later.
“There is no reason a family needs seven bottles of Tylenol to get through this stage of the quarantine, social distancing or whatever their family is going through,” Community Counseling Center School Based Crisis Therapist Bailey Debus said. “People are so worried that other people are overstocking, that they begin to overstock themselves.”
