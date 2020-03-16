22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas; 2 in Cleburne County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday morning, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said that 22 people in the state of Arkansas have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the new cases was out of Cleburne County. The other 21 remain in the central Arkansas counties of Pulaski, Saline, Garland, and Jefferson.
Two of the new cases were from an out of state conference.
On Sunday, Hutchinson announced that all schools in the Natural State will be closed starting Tuesday due to coronavirus.
Schools have been recommended with the option to close Monday, but it is up to individual districts to make that decision.
Schools will be closed through Spring Break around March 30 and should re-open after that. The decision does not apply to daycares in the state and officials said the Monday option was to give parents enough time to find other opportunities for child care.
Arkansas National Guard officials said Saturday that they have been requested by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to provide 20 medics to answer and return phone calls in support of the Arkansas Department of Health’s Emergency Operation Center.
Officials will be doing a needs assessment on March 19 to decide if soldiers will be further needed.
Hutchinson said people should avoid panic or urgent buying at grocery stores, noting the supply chain will be available for people to have food and supplies.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also said the state’s price gouging law was in effect and covered various items, including water, soap and other supplies.
Rutledge said individuals suspected to be price gauging will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Hutchinson has also authorized 10 new positions of lab techs to help with testing at the Dept. of Health to be filled immediately. He is also allocating more resources to help with the call center backlog.
On Saturday, state health officials said they are working with federal officials to increase the 20 number to 160 a day, which should happen in about a week. Officials are working to get an increase in the number of testing machines.
With the increase, that should also increase the turnaround for information on test results to about six hours, officials said.
See the latest press conference below:
The governor has declared a public health emergency.
The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
