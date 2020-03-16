Carbondale Police Dept. modify police response protocols

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The police department is modifying police officer responses to calls.
According to the City of Carbondale, if non-emergency police services are requested, the department will assign an officer to get information for the police report over the phone instead of providing a physical response by a police officer.
They say the this criteria applies to crimes that previously occurred, where a suspect is no longer present and there is no imminent threat to personal safety.
The public is encouraged to avoid going to the Police Department and instead to report incidents by phone.
You can call the police non-emergency line at 618-457-3200 and 911 for emergency calls.
Officers will still respond to all calls where there is a crime in progress and when life is in danger.
Callers are encouraged to inform 911 operators if they believe they or someone at the scene of the incident is experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms so officers can take appropriate precautions.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.