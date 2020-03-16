Cape Girardeau police modify police response protocols

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be following modified protocols regarding calls for service.
Officers will continue to respond to “in progress” calls for service while all non-emergency and routine business calls will be handled over the telephone. The calls will still be investigated.
They say when a call warrants an officer to respond, the Communication Unit will ask all callers a brief series of basic screening questions in an effort to safeguard against exposure to responding officers. The response will not exclude a caller from receiving services or from having an officer respond, they will only allow the officer the opportunity to take necessary safety precautions if necessary.
The Department also asks the general public to not go to the Police Department, instead report the incident via telephone at 573-335-6621.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department canceled all civic meetings, public programs, department tours and suspended additional services, including car seat inspections and installations.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail is also suspending all inmate visitations with the exception of attorney-client visitations until further notice.
