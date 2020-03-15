SIH Hospitals visitors and patients to undergo a brief illness screening

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - SIH has implemented changes to entry points at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.
Each hospital will be limited to the main and Emergency Department entrances.
When entering, all patients and visitors will undergo a brief illness screening.
Visitors will receive a badge, that will include the date of the visit and department and/or patient room location.
If visitors have symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, they will not be allowed into the hospital at this time.
SIH will enforce a visitor restriction policy and allow two visitors per patient.
Children under 18 years of age are not allowed to visit at this time.
SIH will allow exceptions to this policy will be made for end-of-life circumstances.
“SIH understands this is a challenging time for our patients, families and employees. We ask for your patience and support of these temporary measures.” stated SIH in a release.
