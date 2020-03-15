2nd case of COVID-19 presumptive positive in Greene County, Mo.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Greene County.
To protect the patient’s privacy, the Department isn’t releasing identifying information. It says it will notify people who have had contact with the patient, who was a traveler.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services, they have tested 127 patients, as of Saturday evening, March 14. Five of those were positive and 122 were negative.
The positive cases include two in Greene County, two in St. Louis County and one in Henry County.
The governor tweeted on Saturday that the state laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. He said results from tests conducted at the state laboratory are considered final.
A hotline for Missouri citizens or providers wanting COVID-19 guidance was activated. You can call 977-435-8411.
Health department staff in Greene County are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts who were possibly exposed.
