Many deliver groceries to those staying indoors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While people continue to flock to the grocery stores during the Coronavirus pandemic, some people are choosing to avoid the crowds and get their necessities a different way.
Bailey Kralemann works as a teacher in Cape Girardeau throughout the week, however, she is using Instacart to make a little extra cash and also help people that would rather not leave their home.
Whether the buyer is sick, busy, have mobility restrictions, or are just afraid to fight the crowded stores, this is an option for them to still get their items.
"I know there's always a risk going out. I know I'm at risk going out but I would rather keep others safe then put them at risk," Kralemann said.
Kralemann said normally there are a couple of order per day, but lately has skyrocketed.
We caught up with Kralemann delivering groceries to Amy Aldridge on Sunday.
Aldridge has been using Instacart for nearly a year and a half and said it saves her time but also can help people distant themselves from others.
"I think now this should be considered a critical service and people who haven't used it before, for whatever reason, might want to look into it," Aldridge said. "It does save you time and now it saves you potential exposure. I think it's a win for everyone."
For the latest information on Coronavirus, visit our page at https://www.kfvs12.com/health/coronavirus/.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.