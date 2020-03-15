Louisville Mayor Fischer, Congressman Yarmuth self-quarantining after interactions with positive coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth are both under self-quarantine after interacting with positive coronavirus cases, both government officials have announced.
Fischer announced in a conference call Sunday night that he has placed himself under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case.
In the call, Fischer said that he was with the person who later tested positive at the Speed Ball inside the Speed Art Museum on March 7.
Fischer confirmed he has taken a coronavirus test. Results have not come in from the Health Department.
The mayor claimed he was feeling fine and was not undergoing any of the symptoms of coronavirus.
Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth also announced on Sunday that he was under self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive.
Yarmuth said in a press release that the individual was not displaying any symptoms at the time of their meeting. The location of the interaction was not given.
The congressman said that he has been tested and is awaiting results. Yarmuth said he is staying home under self-quarantine at his home for the remainder of the week.
Governor Andy Beshear was at the same event and was also tested. He said Sunday afternoon that his results were negative.
