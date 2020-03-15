Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State officials have released new details on one of Missouri’s latest cases of coronavirus disease, as residents braved rainy weather to line up at a drive-thru testing site in suburban St. Louis for the new coronavirus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said iSaturday that a person from western Missouri’s Henry County is one of two new cases announced Friday. The patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton before to being transferred March 8 to another facility, where the patient was tested and remains for treatment. Golden Valley Memorial Hospital has now been placed on diversion for emergency services and has been told to not admit new patients, the department said.