Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky coronavirus patient resisted quarantine
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says one newly diagnosed coronavirus patient had resisted a quarantine. Beshear says Kentucky now has 18 cases, and officials are awaiting more than two dozen test results. The newest positives for the novel coronavirus were in Fayette, Montgomery and Nelson counties. The governor says the patient in Nelson refused to self-quarantine. The man was being kept at home Saturday with a law enforcement officer nearby. Beshear also said child care centers in the state should consider temporarily closing within 72 hours. The state's court system took steps Friday to halt most proceedings in response to the virus.
FBI AGENT WOUNDED
Ky. constable charged in shooting of FBI agent
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky constable involved in a shooting with FBI agents has been charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. Agents were going to arrest Gary Baldock and another Pulaski County constable earlier this month when Baldock opened fire. Federal agents were seeking to arrest the two men March 6 on warrants for conspiracy to violate criminal rights. One agent was injured during the shooting. Baldock was also hit when agents returned fire. The 56-year-old Baldock is also facing a charge of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
OFFICER SHOT-SUSPECT KILLED
Police: Officer serving warrant wounded, woman killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a wounded officer is expected to recover after being shot during a drug investigation that killed a person Friday morning in Louisville. Police said detectives were serving a warrant at an apartment when they were fired upon and returned fire. One officer, Sgt. John Mattingly, was shot in the leg. He is expected to fully recover. A suspect, Kenneth Walker, left the apartment and surrendered. He has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer. A woman inside the apartment was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Ted Eidem said police are still investigating her involvement.
BC-JAILER-PERJURY CHARGE
Former Kentucky jailer sentenced to jail on perjury charge
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky jailer has been sentenced to spend a year in jail after being convicted of perjury. The Paducah Sun reports that Graves County Circuit Judge Tim Stark told former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray during her sentencing on Thursday that public officials have to be held accountable. He said a sentence of probation would “unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense.” A jury convicted Ray in January on one count of perjury. Stark said he would “look favorably” on any request for shock probation, which can be filed 30 days after incarceration.
APPEALS COURT NOMINEES
Panel announces nominees for appeals court seat
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two attorneys and a judge have been nominated to fill a judicial vacancy on the Kentucky Court of Appeals. The Judicial Nominating Commission announced on Thursday that the nominees are James Richard “Jason” Coltharp Jr. of Paducah, Joe Christopher “Chris” McNeill of Paducah and C. Rene Williams of Dixon. The person chosen will serve on the 1st Appellate District, Division 1, which is composed of 24 counties in western Kentucky. The governor has 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to succeed Christopher Shea Nickell, who was elected in November to the Supreme Court.
STATE PLANE-GOVERNOR
Auditor calls for more transparency of use of state aircraft
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's auditor is calling for greater transparency on the use of state aircraft by elected officials. Auditor Mike Harmon says most flights taken by the state's former governor lacked documentation on their purpose. Harmon released his report Thursday. He notes that most of those flights were on aircraft operated by state police. Under state law, he says the purpose of those flights doesn't have to be documented. Harmon's report stems from a review of the use of state aircraft by former Gov. Matt Bevin and former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton between January 2016 and September 2019. Bevin and Hampton, both Republicans, left office in December.