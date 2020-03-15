Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Drayden Van Dyke celebrated winning a race by 10 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita by trading elbow taps in the winner's circle. There were no traditional post-race handshakes because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jockey had already had his temperature taken. Santa Anita in Southern California held live racing with no fans in attendance, like tracks in Arkansas and Maryland. In Nebraska, fans were on hand for racing at Fonner Park until the jockeys decided not to ride after a snowstorm created dangerous conditions. Horse racing is one of the only sports still going on in the U.S. during the pandemic.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — College athletes who play spring sports have a lot of free time this weekend after conferences announced they were suspending or canceling competitions because of concern about the spread of the new coronavirus. That happened after the NCAA announced Thursday it was canceling all spring sports championships, along with remaining winter championships. Some good news came Friday when the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee informed schools spring athletes would be given another year of eligibility to make up for their lost season. That still doesn't take away the sting for athletes who are sitting idle the rest of the spring.