Governors say Tuesday’s presidential primaries will go on

WASHINGTON (AP) — Governors of two states scheduled to hold presidential primaries on Tuesday say voting will happen despite the coronavirus outbreak.
The Democratic governor of Illinois and Republican governor of Ohio on Sunday both said that their elections would go forward.
Four states are voting on Tuesday — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
Two other states that were scheduled to vote afterwards — Georgia and Louisiana — have postponed their primaries due to coronavirus.
