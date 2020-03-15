Governor confirms 18 coronavirus cases in Ky., prepares for possible closures of childcare facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more coronavirus cases were confirmed positive following the Governor’s press conference on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 18 in Kentucky.
The two new positive cases were confirmed in Fayette County, according to a release from the governor’s office Saturday evening. The office said that these cases were expected and related to a previous case.
In addition, the first patient confirmed positive for coronavirus in Kentucky has fully recovered from the virus.
Governor Beshear is continuing to take protective measures for citizens in Kentucky, including the recommendation that day care centers prepare plans in the instance that they would need to close within 72 hours.
“While children remain at low risk, they can carry the virus and we must do everything we can to reduce its spread and protect our most vulnerable, including our senior citizens,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are going to get through this as one team, Team Kentucky. We must remain calm and take care of each other by practicing good hygiene, social distancing and sharing."
The governor also said that a patient who tested positive at UofL had “refused isolation” and returned to his home in Nelson County. When asked to self-quarantine by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department, the patient refused.
The county judge, along with a county attorney and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is currently working to obtain an order to force the patient to quarantine in his home.
One of the 18 patients was reported in poor condition, but was said to have had multiple factors that contributed to that status. The patient’s location was not revealed at the time.
The governor has announced another update will be given on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the State Capital. This event will be broadcast on WAVE 3 News live and streamed on the WAVE 3 News Facebook page.
