First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

No rain today, but it will still be a chilly, almost winter-like day with lots of clouds and a northeast breeze. Skies will likely remain mainly overcast this morning, but there is a chance that the low clouds will thin out a bit this afternoon and evening, at least in some areas. But it will stay quite cool, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to low 50s….about 10 degrees below average for mid-March. After a quiet, cold Sunday night…our next system will bring more clouds and some patchy light rain to the region tomorrow. The system for Monday and Monday night looks pretty weak, with rainfall amounts staying on the light side, but this will keep it chilly and damp as we start the upcoming work week.