First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

There was some hope of partial clearing on Sunday afternoon, but the clearing line stayed just northeast of our area so another chilly, cloudy day. Unfortunately the weather does not look much better as we get into the upcoming work week. Tonight will be dry but cold. Clouds look to hang around most of the region, though some partial clearing could still try to work in from the northeast. Overnight/daybreak lows should range from the low 30s north to around 40s south. But a weak weather system will approach from the west on Monday and Monday night….with an increasing chance of light rain and rain showers. Patchy light rain looks likely on Monday, with a slightly better coverage of rain showers Monday night. Finally by Tuesday we should see a drier and less chilly day, with a bit of sunshine and afternoon highs closer to average.