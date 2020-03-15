First Alert: A rain free Sunday

(KFVS) - No rain today, but it will still be a chilly, almost winter-like day with lots of clouds and a northeast breeze.
Skies will likely remain mainly overcast this morning, but there is a chance that the low clouds will thin out a bit this afternoon and evening.
It will stay quite cool, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, about 10 degrees below average for mid-March.
After a quiet, cold Sunday night, our next system will bring more clouds and some patchy light rain to the region tomorrow.
The system for Monday and Monday night looks pretty weak, with rainfall amounts staying on the light side.
This will keep it chilly and damp as we start the upcoming work week.
After a chilly Monday we’ll have a gradual warming trend thru much of the upcoming work week.
The problem days will be Wednesday and Thursday as a couple of stronger precipitation systems move through.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a rainy day, with maybe some thunder mixed in.
By Thursday, however, strong south winds will develop ahead of an approaching cold front.
This will set us up for a chance of strong thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday night.
We will have to monitor for a threat of severe storms.
Behind this front, it will be cooler and drier again for the weekend, with frost a consideration by Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.