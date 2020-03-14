Skeletal remains found in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Thursday afternoon, skeletal remains were found near the Sedalia area of Graves county.
The skeletal remains were located in a wooded area, near Love Lane.
The scene was secured and held until the investigation at the scene was completed. The recovery of evidence ended Friday evening around 8 p.m.
The remains appear to have been 2 to 3 years old, and belonging to an adult.
An autopsy and examination are planned to be performed by the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in an attempt to determine the identity of the deceased as well as manner of death.
A definitive identification has not been made yet.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Kentucky State Police, Graves County Coroner’s Office, and the University of Tennessee Knoxville Anthropology Center, who contracts with the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office.
On June 15, 2017 there was a missing person’s report made of an adult female identified as being 53 year of Lynette McCollum of Love Lane. An investigation was opened into her disappearance at that time. She had not been found and her missing persons status continuous.
