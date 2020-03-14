Senior Citizen Agencies suspend activities due to Coronavirus

MARION, III. (KFVS) - Organizers of large gatherings in the Heartland are canceling their events. Now the Illinois Department of Aging is asking all senior citizen activities to stop for the time being.
One man said the Marion Senior Citizen Center is like a second home for him.
“I come every day,” said John Langan.
Langan said he frequents the Marion Senior Citizen Center, but with 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, the facility at the heart of so much activity, is limiting access.
“Oh, that disease they got, I just wonder where that disease come from,” he said.
Langan said this center provides him a meal and he is thankful he can still get that.
“Oh I’m going to come get my meal. But I can’t go in. They will bring the meals out to the car,” he said.
Marion Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Cody Moake, said they wanted to maintain the meal program.
“We will continue to offer meals on a to go basis and the process will be the same for our seniors. They will call in a make a reservation as they do every day, they will order there meal and they will then come to the center, stay in their car in the parking lot and we will have runners in the building that will bring their meal to them,” said Moake.
He said the city is trying to be proactive.
“At the end of the day its all about protecting the spread of this thing and if we can prevent that in any way this is how we, at least begun to have that conversation,” said Moake.
Langan said it will be hard to not show up for a good time with his friends.
“I play bingo on Monday, 1 o’clock, but that will be no more,” he said.
Langan said the coronavirus worries him.
“I got my ticket to go to heaven, but I’m not ready to go yet,” he said.
The Department if Aging said as of right now they don’t know when they will resume activities.
