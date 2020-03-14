Paw Patrol Live suspends all touring shows, including Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Paw Patrol Live shows have been suspended temporarily, including a show in Cape Girardeau.
They were scheduled to take place between Monday, March 16 through April 15, including the March 24-25 performances at the Show Me Center.
VStar Entertainment Group and the Show Me Center are currently looking at rescheduling these performances. The exact dates will be available in the coming weeks online.
This is taking into consideration the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing, as well as the escalating of COVID-19.
