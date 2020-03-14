MoDOT offers weight allowance for trucks to support coronavirus response

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a weight allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of supplies and equipment to travel on Missouri highways.
The truck’s supplies must be used in the direct effort to prevent, contain, and treat the effects of the COVID-19 virus.
This allowance will allow private and for-hire motor carries to haul up to ten percent more than their licensed weight.
Under the waiver, participating motor carriers are limited to:
- A loaded, gross weight no greater than ten percent above the licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle;
- Transportation of supplies and equipment, only in Missouri
- Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways.
The waiver will remain in effect through April 30.
For more information click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.