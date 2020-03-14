Mizzou suspends in-person classes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Mizzou is suspending all in-person classes through the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Existing online classes will continue as originally scheduled.
Effective immediately, all university-related non-essential international and domestic travel is suspended until April 12, including previously approved travel. This includes travel connected to university activities or programs for all faculty, staff and students, whether that travel is funded by the university, an external grant, or any other sources.
All nonessential university events will be cancelled until March 29. Necessary small meetings will continue until further notice.
The University will continue to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
All study abroad programs for spring and spring break 2020 have been canceled.
The university is working to properly address the needs of the students and faculty who attended a conference in New Orleans in early March where one of the attendees who was not part of the MU group tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus.
None of the members of the MU group are showing symptoms, and their risk of contracting COVID-19 is considered low.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.