Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus. Measures include canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and easing age-old requirements of their faiths. For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in many dioceses are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks. Comparably strong measures are being taken by leaders of their faiths, ranging from rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and Methodist bishops in North Carolina. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.