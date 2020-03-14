Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri governor declares emergency, notes 2 new cases
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in response to the new novel coronavirus and said the state has two more presumptive positive cases. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency earlier Friday. Meanwhile, St. Louis County is banning events with more than 250 people, and some schools have closed early for spring break after Missouri recorded its second case of COVID-19. The University of Missouri System said that in-person classes have been suspended for the rest of the spring semester at its four campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rollo.
ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI-MAYOR-MIXUP
Missouri NAACP calls for top election official to resign
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri NAACP is calling for the state's top election official to step down. The NAACP on Friday asked for Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to resign. The organization in part cited Ashcroft's recent criticism of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Lucas is black. He struggled to vote Tuesday during the state's presidential primary and publicly complained about the process. That prompted Ashcroft to criticize Lucas. Ashcroft says Lucas could have voted if he wanted to, and that his complaints might discourage people of color from voting. The Missouri NAACP says Ashcroft was dismissive of Lucas.
POLICE SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
Kansas City police shoot, kill man officer thought was armed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot by Kansas City police officer has died. Police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina says 47-year-old Donnie Sanders died Friday at a hospital. The shooting happened late Thursday after an officer attempted to stop Sanders for a traffic violation. Becchina said Sanders fled from his vehicle and raised his arms “as though he had a weapon." The officer then told him to get on the ground. Becchina said the officer fired when Sanders didn't follow the commands. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, which is routine in such shootings.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING-LEVEES
Corps: Mainstem Missouri River levee system mostly restored
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Omaha District says it has reached its goal of having the Missouri River mainstem levee system restored to its full height following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. The Corps said in a news conference Friday that while there is still much work to be done throughout the region, crews had closed 24 breaches along the main river system, spending more than $400 million to date on the work. District commander Col. John Hudson said crews have moved 4.73 million cubic yards of sand in the effort, “equal to two Empire State Buildings.”
MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING-IOWA
Mississippi River flood risk still high but has dropped
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says in its latest spring flood outlook that Mississippi River flood chances remain high in eastern Iowa's Quad-Cities area but have dropped significantly in the past two weeks. The report released Thursday showed a 59% chance of major flooding _ down from 95% reported on Feb. 27. The report says the drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt. The Quad-City Times reports the outlook says the risk of major flooding is above normal from Dubuque through Gregory Landing, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
Second man charged in Westport shooting that killed 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A second man has been charged in a shooting that killed one person and injured four others last month in a popular Kansas City entertainment district. Ernest Jones is jailed on $150,000 cash only bond after he was charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action charges. in the shooting that left 17-year-old Devin Harris dead. No attorney is listed for Jones in online court records.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH SERVICES
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus. Measures include canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and easing age-old requirements of their faiths. For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in many dioceses are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks. Comparably strong measures are being taken by leaders of their faiths, ranging from rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and Methodist bishops in North Carolina. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-CAPITOLS
Coronavirus concerns disrupt work at US state capitols
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Concerns about the coronavirus are starting to disrupt legislative business in state capitols across the country. Several chambers have canceled sessions for next week, including those in Delaware, Illinois and Missouri. Officials at other state capitols are urging the public to stay away while they work. The Maryland General Assembly is asking people to submit comments electronically on legislation instead of showing up in person to testify at committee hearings. In Washington state, hardest hit by the virus, lawmakers were rushing to finish work on a budget containing funding for a coronavirus response before their session ends.