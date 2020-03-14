Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LEON, Kan. (AP) — Emergency crews are searching for the body of a 2-year-old Kansas girl who disappeared after her father drove them both into a river. Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet says the man's body was recovered from the Walnut River near Leon Wednesday night but that the girl has not been found. Herzet says the father drove into the river after Leon officers tried to take the girl from him because he was drinking. The truck went off an embankment and into the river, landing on its top. Officers began looking for the man Wednesday afternoon after the girl's mother called police.