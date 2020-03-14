Gov. Pritzker to file federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced today, that his administration will file a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage as COVID-19 continues to spread.
“With the federal government’s newly declared state of emergency, under the Stafford Act my administration is filing a request for a federal waiver to allow our Medicaid program to more freely respond to the COVID-19 crisis by expanding medical services,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “During this crisis my administration is working to ensure that those who fear that they may be getting sick have access to the testing and treatment that they need without being saddled with costly medical bills for their care.”
If the federal waiver is approved, the state will be able to expand Medicaid services through the addition of new medical providers, increased access across the state and ramp up services to many of the state’s most vulnerable populations.
Those experiencing symptoms should call a health care provider who will help arrange medical treatment without putting others at risk of exposure.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has a statewide COVID-19 hotline and website to answer any questions from the public or to report a suspected case: call 1-800-889-3931 or visit IDPH.illinois.gov.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.