First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After one day of dry weather, a very wet (and chilly) day is in store on this Saturday. A strong overrunning type system will be translating east over the region today with periods of rain. Rain may be rather heavy at times, although probably not intense enough for flash flooding. To our north, wet snow is possible at times so travelers beware. A northeast wind will be feeding dry air in at the surface, which means a significant evaporative cooling mechanism all day….this will keep temps steady in the low to mid 40s. Rain will push off to the east this evening….but it will likely stay mostly cloudy and cool (and damp) on Sunday as well.