First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

This latest round of ‘overrunning’ rain will be pushing off to the east this evening, leaving behind a cloudy, chilly and damp night. Temps look to fall mostly below 40 overnight…some northern counties may drop close to freezing. Cool (but dry) conditions are expected on Sunday. There will likely be some partial clearing north to south, but probably more clouds than sunshine…so it will stay relatively cool with highs in the 40s to low 50s. With even more clearing Sunday night we could have a bit of frost in some areas….so hopefully no one has planted anything valuable just yet.
The week ahead continues to look unsettled and occasionally wet. Models continue to struggle with timing in fast zonal/west to east flow. It looks like one round of clouds and light rain possible late Monday into early Tuesday morning, with another round of heavier showers Wednesday. Later in the week could be more problematic, as a strong cold front moves thru Thursday night or early Friday. This could be strong enough to bring another threat of severe, so stay tuned.
