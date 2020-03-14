First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

This latest round of ‘overrunning’ rain will be pushing off to the east this evening, leaving behind a cloudy, chilly and damp night. Temps look to fall mostly below 40 overnight…some northern counties may drop close to freezing. Cool (but dry) conditions are expected on Sunday. There will likely be some partial clearing north to south, but probably more clouds than sunshine…so it will stay relatively cool with highs in the 40s to low 50s. With even more clearing Sunday night we could have a bit of frost in some areas….so hopefully no one has planted anything valuable just yet.