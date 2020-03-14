First Alert: A rainy Saturday

(KFVS) - After one day of dry weather, a very wet (and chilly) day is in store on this Saturday.
Rain may be rather heavy at times, although probably not intense enough for flash flooding.
To our north, wet snow is possible at times so travelers beware.
A northeast wind will be feeding dry air in at the surface, which means a significant evaporative cooling mechanism all day.
This will keep temps steady in the low to mid 40s.
Rain will push off to the east this evening, but it will likely stay mostly cloudy and cool (and damp) on Sunday as well.
The week ahead continues to once again look active and wet with on and off rain and storm chances.
More rain is possible Monday or Monday night, with yet more Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Temps will stay cool for the first half of the week, but we’ll get warmer late in the week, just in time for a cold front to bring a chance of strong thunderstorms late Thursday into early Friday.
