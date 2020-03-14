Churches offer alternative service options

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With sicknesses from the flu, colds, and now the Coronavirus spreading, we want to remind you there are alternative ways to attend church services from your own home.
Lead Pastor Patrick Roop with the Bethel Assembly of God in Cape Girardeau said they offer online services for those that would like to be a part of the service while not physically being able to make it there.
Roop did say with the new Coronavirus scare that they have reduced contact activity at the times within their services, such as shaking hands and spreading their distance apart.
"So obviously not trying to be right in somebody's face or in their zone a little bit, Roop said. "Give them enough room that we're not having that exchange that could be uncomfortable for someone."
Roop did want to just remind to those that with the technology now and to ease Coronavirus scares, there are ways you can feel safe.
"It's wonderful," Roop said. "And for folks that regularly basis cannot attend. Folks that are elderly and with physical limitations that cannot come to services. So this is just an added and extra advantage and a blessing for those that feel uncomfortable getting out right now."
For more information on if your church offers online services, contact them through their Facebook pages, websites or call.
