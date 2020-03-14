The Carson Center suspends operations due to COVID-19

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Carson Center for the Performing Arts has suspended all normal operations for the next 30 days.
Performances and events during this time frame have been rescheduled, postponed, or canceled.
Updated information and current schedules are available at the official Carson Center website.
The box office will notify customers with tickets to the performances involved.
Currently, performances and events scheduled after April 12 are not affected.
“We believe that temporary suspension of normal operations is the best decision and precaution to limit the in-person interaction among staff, volunteers, patrons, customers, actors, musicians, and crews,” said Mary Katz, Carson Center executive director. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will update the website accordingly. We look forward to resuming normal operations that bring people together for entertainment, education, and inspiration through the performing arts.”
For questions related to shows and tickets, please contact the Carson Center Box Office at 270-450-4444 or boxoffice@thecarsoncenter.org.
