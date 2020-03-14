Bishop Rice announces COVID-19 directives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to a confirmed case in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese, Bishop Rice has issued directives to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
A general dispensation will be offered to anyone in the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau who does not want to take the risk of attending Mass.
Anyone 60 years or older should not attend Mass, since they are the most vulnerable to this virus.
Anyone who has underlying medical issues that put them at risk, or with compromised immune systems, should not attend Mass. They are also dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass.
Anyone who is not feeling well, no matter how mild the symptoms, should not attend Mass. They also are dispensed from the obligation.
Those that attend Mass are reminded to avoid physical contact with others and should attempt to keep a safe distance from each other.
These directives and dispensations will remain in effect until further notice.
The diocese will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation, and offer further directives as circumstances change or as further direction is given by public officials.
Stations of the Cross/Adoration etc. with smaller numbers are allowed.
Priests should make themselves available if private Confession or Anointing of the Sick is needed, however a penance service for groups is preferred, until further notice.
Mass can be shortened by limiting music and preaching.
All non-liturgical events should be cancelled.
Ushers/money handlers/gift bears should sanitize their hands regularly.
Where possible, the Bishop encourages people to watch Mass on the T.V. or through streams on the internet.
“In times past, during an outbreak of disease, drought, or some natural disaster, the Church would offer public prayers asking the assistance of Almighty God. In our own time, with growing concerns over the pandemic, many practical precautions have been put in place to stop the spread of the virus. Now is the time to also turn to spiritual remedies as well,” stated Bishop Rice.
With the upcoming church holidays, Bishop Rice recommends the following:
- Include the recitation of the rosary and the Litany of St. Joseph before or after Mass on March 19.
- Include the recitation of the rosary and the Litany of the Blessed Mother before or after Mass on March 25.
- If you currently don’t offer it, facilitate Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament (Implement Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis if you currently do not offer it)
- Plan a special Mass such as “For the Sick,” or “For Any Need,” found in the Roman Missal following the stipulations set forth by the Ordo for special Masses during the Lenten Season. A selection of readings can be found in the Lectionary, Volume IV, pages 924-935, or the daily readings.
Bishoop Rice went on to say, “The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, ‘The whole liturgical life of the Church revolves around the Eucharistic Sacrifice and the sacraments’ (CCC 1113). The decision to limit the celebration of any sacrament is a difficult decision that some will support and others will not. The reality is our Churches are not germ-free, no matter how much we try to disinfect.”
