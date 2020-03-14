Bishop Rice announces COVID-19 directives

Bishoop Rice went on to say, “The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, ‘The whole liturgical life of the Church revolves around the Eucharistic Sacrifice and the sacraments’ (CCC 1113). The decision to limit the celebration of any sacrament is a difficult decision that some will support and others will not. The reality is our Churches are not germ-free, no matter how much we try to disinfect.”