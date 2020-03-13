Yamaha recalls digital wireless equipment for electric guitars

(KFVS) - Yamaha is recalling more than 85,000 wireless devices from the G10 family of products.
The recall includes the Line 6 relay G10, G10S, and G10T Digital Wireless Guitar Systems as well as the USB charging cables.
The lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force, posing fire and injury hazards.
No injuries have been reported.
The products were sold between March 2016 and December 2019.
Customers should immediately stop using the recalled products and call Yamaha’s toll free number at 877- 865-4636.
