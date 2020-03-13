WKCTC transitioning to remote learning in wake of COVID-19

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - In response to COVID-19, West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be moving from in-person classes to remote learning.
The switch will begin Monday, March 16, and continue until further notice.
“Because safety is our number one priority and as a precautionary step, in-person classes will be immediately moved to remote learning,” WKCTC President Anton Reece said.
WKCTC will not be closed. The faculty and staff will be reporting to be able provide online learning and services for students as needed.
“WKCTC faculty and staff understand the current state of emergency and have been working to provide what is needed for our students,” Dr. Reece said.
In the meantime, the college is following CDC guidelines and will continue additional daily cleaning such as spraying the computer lab equipment, bathrooms and door handles with disinfectant; providing alcohol-based sanitizer; and posting health-related reminders throughout the campus.
Dr. Reece also emphasized this situation is “fluid.” “We stand ready to make the necessary adjustments as advised or required by Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), state and federal agencies,” Reece said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.