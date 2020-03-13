Vienna High School announces COVID-19 plans

Vienna, Ill. (KFVS) - The Superintendent of Vienna High School, Joshua W. Stafford, along with school administrators and officials, from several of the surrounding counties met with the Illinois Department of Public Health to discuss plans if Illinois schools close due to COVID-19.
If Governor Pritzker were to close schools, Vienna High School plans to start off by using “emergency days.”
These days, which are much like snow days, would be made it up at the end of the year for up to four days.
During the usage of the emergency days Vienna High School staff would be working with state officials to develop a more concrete plan as how to best continue education and how to provide aid for basic student.
Many of the classes already have strong online components and the state is making allowances for E-Learning Days.
“Locally we have not been faced directly with any known cases, but we are working to be proactive with all of the basics, such as sanitizing, cleaning, hand washing, etc., and make reasonable preparation for the possibilities,” stated Stafford.
