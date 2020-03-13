Victory Dream Center Food Pantry releases COVID-19 plan

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Victory Dream Center Food Pantry will continue to distribute food, but in a modified manner, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Food will now be handed out through the door to clients.
Clients will line up outside the building, They will receive their food without entering the building.
Wednesday distributions will continue in this manner until further notice.
All volunteers and staff will be required to complete a health screening before volunteering at the food pantry.
Victory Dream Center encourages people 60 and over or those with underlying health issues to stay home.
They encourage high-risked person to designate someone to pick up food for them.
All Sunday events including breakfast, Sunday school, church services and Sunday food pantry will be changed.
Services will be conducted live on the Victory Dream Center Facebook page.
Sunday March 15 will be their final Sunday food distribution from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. until further notice.
Wednesday evening Reality youth meetings will be temporarily suspended.
