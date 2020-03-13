UT Martin will no longer play NCAA-sanctioned sports for 2019-20 season

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes is always our primary concern,” Skyhawk Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin said. “In accordance with the OVC’s decision today, we regret to announce that the rest of the 2019-20 UT Martin Athletics season has been canceled. It is truly an unfortunate and disappointing situation but it is necessary given the COVID-19 spread. There are still a lot of unknowns and we ask for patience during this time.”