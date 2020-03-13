UT Martin will no longer play NCAA-sanctioned sports for 2019-20 season

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Department of Athletics with the University of Tennessee at Martin will not play NCAA-sanctioned sports for the duration of the 2019-20 academic year.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes is always our primary concern,” Skyhawk Athletic Director Kurt McGuffin said. “In accordance with the OVC’s decision today, we regret to announce that the rest of the 2019-20 UT Martin Athletics season has been canceled. It is truly an unfortunate and disappointing situation but it is necessary given the COVID-19 spread. There are still a lot of unknowns and we ask for patience during this time.”
On March 12, the NCAA announced all remaining winter and spring championships were canceled.
Additionally, the Ohio Valley Conference board of presidents announced that athletic related activities involving member institutions had been suspended until further notice due to the COVID-19 public health threat.
On March 11, the UT System announced it was transitioning to online-only courses until April 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
University officials said UT Martin also sponsors non-NCAA sports in equestrian and rodeo.
The National Collegiate Equestrian Association announced on March 13 it is canceling its championship event.
School officials said adecision on the 52nd Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo is still pending and will be reevaluated at a later date.
The rodeo is currently set for April 16-18.
Further updates will be available at utmsports.com.
